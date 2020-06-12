Sandy Howery was born Sandra Jean Burnidge on September 27, 1940 in Olney, Illinois to Samuel Burnidge and Wilna Jury Burnidge, and peacefully passed surrounded by loved ones June 6, 2020 in Payson, Arizona.
So many people loved her and she loved so many back even more so. She is survived by her love Mike; her daughters Dean’a (Tom), Laura (Wes) and Mindy; and her grandchildren Jeremiah, Kylie, Holly (Skylar), Aubrey, Chris (Carly), Brandon (Catie) and Jake. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and her son Jason.
How do you describe a woman like Sandy? Some words that immediately come to mind are mother, grandmother, master cake decorator, comedian, sweetheart, fiery red hair, and an all around amazing gal who knew how to have a good time.
She loved deeply and treated everyone she met with respect. She would want us all to hold a margarita in one hand, a rum and coke in the other and dance until we fall. We all look forward to the day when we get to see and hug her again. Until then, rest easy, precious.
