Sandy went to her Heavenly home on Dec. 14, 2021. She had many health problems from age two, when she had Scarlet Fever, to her most recent struggle with Parkinsons.
She was born to Elmer Tieman and Clara Jefferies Tieman on Feb. 7, 1945 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the third of four children. Her family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1954 where she lived until her mother’s death in 1984.
She and Elmer moved to Payson to be close to Sandy’s brother Tom. They loved Payson and faithfully attended First Southern Baptist Church, where they learned to love the Lord.
Sandy was married to Rick Norlund from 1992 to 2011. She spent the last ten years in assisted living in Cottonwood, AZ.
Sandy was predeceased by her parents and two sisters: Bonnie at age two years, and Carol Cantral of Lake Havasu City, AZ. She is survived by her brother Tom (Mary) of Payson, AZ and nephews and nieces: Gary Cantral and Susan Lopez of Lake Havasu City, Carl (Jessica) Cantral of Chinle, AZ, Coreena (Kenneth) Trogdon of Raleigh, NC, and Tommy (Christy) Tieman of Dewey, AZ. She is also survived by many cousins.
We want to thank Christian Care Assisted Living of Cottonwood for their excellent care and compassion for Sandy during the last several years, and Maggie’s Hospice for their exceptional TLC.
There are no services planned at this time. Her wishes were to be placed with her parents at Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Bueller Funeral Home and Crematory of Cottonwood.
