Sean Alexander Chase passed on May 10, 2021.
He was the son of James and the late Lota Chase of Payson, AZ.
Sean graduated from Payson High and ASU where he played football.
Sean is survived by his father, James Chase; brother, Eric Chase of Olympia, Washington; daughters, Alex Chase of Amarillo, Texas and McKenna Chase of Scottsdale, AZ; Auntie Joyce, Uncle Calvin and Auntie Grace.
Sean had many friends and cousins. He will be missed. Instead of flowers, the family wants you to donate to a charity of your choice.
Celebration of life June 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Expedition Church.
