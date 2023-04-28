Selden “Mitch” Mitchell of Payson, Arizona, passed away on Monday, April 17th, 2023, at the age of 93. Mitch is survived by his loving & devoted wife, Amber Mitchell; stepson Jake Ferranti, wife Jessica & their two children, Mina & Sage; His son Bill Mitchell, wife Connie & grandson Jonathon; daughter Joyce Andrews & husband, Roy; Virginia Van Krieken & husband, Fred. How do you adequately describe our friend, husband & father? Mitch was kind, generous, giving, abundantly talented & extremely intelligent. He was known for his beautiful & creative masonry work when designing & building everything from fireplaces, BBQ’s, intricate tile & stone floors, castings & brick pillars. One of his hobbies was talking to people around the world, on one of his multiple ham radios, which he built himself. He also learned to fly small aircrafts. In addition, he taught himself to play piano & a variety of organs. Even with his huge “dinner plate” sized hands, he could play the most beautiful classical music. If you challenged Mitch with a problem, he had the mental (almost brilliant) capacity to figure it out. Mitch was fascinated with Mathematics, enough to teach himself Calculus to entertain his mind. The world, his family, his friends & is neighbors are going to miss this truly humble, gentle & remarkable man.
