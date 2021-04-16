Serena Grace Martinez entered her sunset on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Serena is survived by her mother Sheryl Martinez, Father Ron Martinez, older brothers Adam (Annette) Stapleton, Josh (Susanna) Stapleton, older sister Tifany (Junior) Tinnin, younger brothers Steven and Matthew Martinez, and younger sister Sierra Martinez. Serena had nine nieces and nephews, and one great-niece, many aunts, uncles and cousins, all who loved her dearly.
Serena was a fighter with the sweetest soul, breathtakingly beautiful, and an inspiration to her family. She was a beloved daughter, loving sister, the “fun aunt” and a good friend to many. She has always strived to make others happy, and was always there to make you laugh, smile and just feel better about life. She was very charismatic and had the most contagious laugh. Her family and friends will miss her immensely.
(1) entry
I love you forever Buddy. I miss you so much.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!