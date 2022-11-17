Sharon Mae Owens

Sharon Mae Owens was born 10/1/41 in Phx, Az to Richard and Stella List. She passed away on November 10, 2022. Sharon grew up on the family farm in Phoenix and attended St. Mary’s High School. She was in the first graduating class of Carl Hayden High School in 1959. In 1960 Sharon married John Owens and they had four children, Jon Owens (Bonnie), Kelly Owens (Cindy), Mitch Owens, and Shawnee (Jerry) Wester.

As a family, they lived in many places in the Phoenix area, New River, Prescott, Mayer, and Wikieup. They moved out of state at different times to New Mexico, Oregon, Idaho, then to Strawberry and lastly living in Payson since 1979.

