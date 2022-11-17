Sharon Mae Owens was born 10/1/41 in Phx, Az to Richard and Stella List. She passed away on November 10, 2022. Sharon grew up on the family farm in Phoenix and attended St. Mary’s High School. She was in the first graduating class of Carl Hayden High School in 1959. In 1960 Sharon married John Owens and they had four children, Jon Owens (Bonnie), Kelly Owens (Cindy), Mitch Owens, and Shawnee (Jerry) Wester.
As a family, they lived in many places in the Phoenix area, New River, Prescott, Mayer, and Wikieup. They moved out of state at different times to New Mexico, Oregon, Idaho, then to Strawberry and lastly living in Payson since 1979.
Sharon retired from Northern Gila County Sanitary District, prior to that she worked for the Dept. of Economic Security and years ago, Fuji Flowers in Phoenix. Sharon is survived by her 4 kids, 8 grandkids, 12 great grandkids, 2 sisters, nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and her grandson RJ.
She loved playing bingo and the penny slot machines. As a family, she had everyone, including great grandkids, playing cards and games. She was well known for her sense of humor as well as her cake decorating and flower arrangement skills. Sharon was a talented painter and carved kachina dolls. Most of all, she vigorously loved every member of her family, her many friends and coworkers. To know her was to love her.
There will be no services. A celebration of life will occur after the holidays.
Donations may be made to Compassus Payson Hospice, where they took wonderful care of Sharon.
