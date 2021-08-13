On July 30, 2021 Sheila R. Donghia, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 92.
Sheila was born near Vevey, Switzerland. She and her family moved to England where she spent some time modeling. She then moved to America and became a proud citizen of the United States. In 1971 she met her husband and in 1975 ran off to Las Vegas, NV to marry. They were together for 48 years. Both being in the field of education, they took summer trips traveling and camping all over the United States and in Canada. She met her husband working in the field of aviation, as both were pilots, they spent many fun hours flying over Arizona. One of her favorite flights was from Payson to Sedona for brunch. She was loving, kind, caring, sweet, gentle and loved animals. She will be missed!
In her memory donations can be made to The Humane Society of Central Arizona.
