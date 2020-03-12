Shirlee L. Weissert, born in Phoenix, AZ on Dec. 20, 1956, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the age of 63 in Payson, AZ after a courageous battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her father Charles H. Weissert, younger sister Stefani K. Weissert and stepson Danny “Little D” Webb, Jr. She is survived by her mother Bevereley J. Robison, sister Kelli J. Weissert, stepfather Robert L. Robison, an uncle, 2 aunts, many cousins and stepson Shane “Shep” Webb.
Shirlee attended Yavapai and Navajo Elementary Schools in Scottsdale and graduated from Saguaro High in 1974. She loved her job at Chapman Auto Center in Payson where she worked as controller. She was a thoughtful, loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, stepmother, cousin and friend. She will forever be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She is at peace and no longer suffers.
The Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located in Payson at 913 S. Ponderosa St. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A small luncheon will be held in the church Cultural Hall directly after the Celebration of Life. The interment will then be held immediately after at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park located at 355 W. Round Valley Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirlee’s name to American Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer Care Mayo or Hospice Compassus Payson. Arrangements to be handled by Messinger Payson Funeral Home located at 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson, AZ or you may call 928-474-2800 for more information.
