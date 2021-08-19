Shirley was born April 16,1936 in Sheridan, Wyo. to John and Lydia Brug. She and her brother Robert grew up on various ranches mostly in Sheridan County, Wyo.
She married George H. Schriner in January of 1954. Together they raised three wonderful children, two sons, Douglas (Rhonda) Aurora, Colo., Curtis (Diane) Phoenix, Ariz., and their daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Greg) Land, Peyton, Colo.
Shirley is survived by her husband and her three children, her brother, Robert L. (Sandra) Brug, Sheridan, Wyo. and three grandchildren, Kyle and Karlie Land, Peyton Colo. and Alysa Hutchison (Jason) Phoenix, Ariz. and two great-grandsons, Dylan and Lucas Hutchison, Phoenix, Ariz.
Shirley was a lover of animals, especially horses and dogs, her faithful little Chihuahua Odie was always by her side. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed card games, especially bridge which she was very good at. The most important thing to say about Shirley was she enjoyed life and loved her family immensely! After the third battle with cancer she died at home in Payson surrounded by her family. May she rest in peace now, God bless you Shirley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!