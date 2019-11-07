Shirley Ellen Corlew Day joined her savior, Jesus Christ on May 26, 2019.
Kelly, her loving husband of over 60 years, predeceased Shirley by eight years. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Day of Payson. Shirley’s family and friends will remember her kind and loving spirit, her joy of living, and her generous heart.
Friends and family are welcome to join a celebration of Shirley’s life on Saturday, November 16th at 10 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 West Main Street, Payson, Arizona 85541, where she stated, “I felt I was (spiritually) home as soon as I walked in the door” 6 years prior to her passing. Refreshments will be served after the service.
