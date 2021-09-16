Shirley “Ilene” Rackley Devaney was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world the early morning of September 10, 2021 at age 76.
She was born to Coy and Leona Rackley on September 17, 1945. After graduating from high school, Shirley chased her dreams to be a Certified Nursing Assistant and soon after she met her husband, Walter Devaney. Together, they had 3 children: Dewayne, Frankie, and Melissa.
Shirley loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. Shirley also loved shopping, especially for her grandchildren. Most weekends were spent shopping around town and leisure time at the Mazatzal Casino.
Shirley loved flowers, please donate to the Word Church on her behalf.
