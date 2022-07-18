Shirley Jean Ulshoffer Billingsley was born November 21, 1935, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. She died July 2, 2022, in Payson, Arizona.
Shirley grew up in Oklahoma, Colorado, and Arizona. She played tenor saxophone in her youth and enjoyed music, bingo, sewing, crochet, and crafts. She studied Education at the University of Arizona.
Shirley met Howard, the love of her life, when they were 14. Over a romance of six decades, they celebrated 56 anniversaries.
The Billingsleys raised three children in Kearny, Arizona. Shirley relished campouts and family trips, in state and across the country. She was crafty with a crochet needle and sewing machine. If they were a tad late for Pioneer Days, it was because Shirley had to put the finishing touches on matching shirts and dresses.
Shirley worked as the Hayden Federal Credit Union office manager, yet she found ways to give of her time to Webelos, Girl Scouts, Little League, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, American Cancer Society, Job’s Daughters, Order of the Eastern Star, as an election day poll worker, and as a Kearny Clinic “Candy Striper” She gave 7,000+ hours as a Mogollon Health Alliance “Pink Lady” post retirement.
Shirley and Howard retired to Payson. They rarely missed traveling to the games and events of their children and grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Jewel Ulshoffer, and Howard, her beloved husband. She is survived by their children Karen (Rich) Thomas of Winslow, Sandy Billingsley of Florence, and Ken (Teresa) Billingsley of Mesa, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, her brother Herbert Ulshoffer, niece Kathy Fears, and nephew Ronnie Ulshoffer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arizona Care Hospice, American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, July 25 at Messinger Mortuaries, 901 E. Westerly Rd., Payson, Ariz.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!