Silvanus J. Egler, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at CompassUs Hospice in Payson, Arizona. He was born April 23, 1930, in Adyeville, Indiana. He was one of 7 children, the oldest of 4 surviving brothers and 2 deceased sisters. He married his life long partner in Nanchester, Michigan on October 26, 1957. Together they shared the past 64 years. Sil had a successful 39 year career with Kmart Corporation that included time spent in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, New Mexico and Arizona. He opened the first Kmart in Arizona in 1968. He retired in 1988 to Payson, Arizona where he has been actively involved in the community over the past 33 years. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Church, officer of Knights of Columbus and Order of the Elks. Sil truly lived life to the fullest spending time with family, friends and in service to others. Sil had an uncanny ability to touch people in deep, positive and memorable ways. He is survived by his loving wife Darlene Dunny Egler, 3 sons Dennis, Don and Darryl. He was preceded in death by his daughter Terry Lynn. He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, 18 great-greatchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Family, friends and others whose lives that were touched by Sil are invited to the Messinger Mortuary in Payson for Rosary and Viewing Thursday, December 2, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Philip the Apostle in Payson on Friday, December 3, at 10 am, followed by final resting services at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park in Payson. The family will host a celebration immediately following services at the Elks Club of Payson to reminisce, support and celebrate Sil’s memorable life.
