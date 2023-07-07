It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved father, Spencer Lee Roth, age 86, passed away May 11, 2023. Spencer was born July 25, 1936 in Batavia, New York to Gordon and Edna Roth. His family moved to Phoenix in 1947. Spencer attended Glendale High School and married his high school sweetheart Arlynne, in May of 1955. They had a long, happy marriage of 62 years, Arlynne passed away in 2019. He spent 35 years with Pete King Construction Company, the last 20 years as their purchasing agent. He retired and moved to Payson, AZ where he volunteered at the Payson Hospital and was a dedicated member of the Zane Grey Shriners and Sy Harrison Lodge No. 70 Masons. Spencer and Arlynne traveled in their fifth wheel over the Western states. During their travels they found a second home in Priest Gulch, Colorado where they spent their summers for over 15 years. Spencer was a sports enthusiast, loving all sports, especially baseball. He loved being with family and made the best tacos this side of the Mississippi! He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy. Spencer’s legacy will live on through his two children Candy (Mike) and Blaine (Denise). His four grandchildren Lynzee (Moses), Steven (Tori), Aaron (Sarah) and Spencer. His five great-grandchildren Noah, Eithan, Lincoln, Parker and Kadynce, and his fur baby pals Posey and Noodle. Deeply loved and greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Palmcroft Church Anthem, 3715 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086.
