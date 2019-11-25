Stanley Jones passed away, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Payson Care Center surrounded by his loving family. He was 89 years old and suffered a fall at home two weeks prior.
Stan was born in Pasadena, CA, to Walter R. Jones and Cora (Stone) Jones.
He lived there until he chose to serve his country during the Korean War. He reached the rank of Staff Sargent in the U.S. Air Force.
At 21 he married his sweetheart, Mary Lou (Service) Jones. They were deployed to Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska.
Two years later their first daughter, Melinda Louise (Jones) Geiger was born. Following an honorable discharge, they chose to relocate near family in So. California.
They drove the Alcan Highway, in November, with their 6 week old daughter. Boy, were they gutsy!
Almost 3 years later, their second daughter, Susan Carol (Jones) Abernethy was born in Pasadena, CA.
He worked as a machinist and retired from his favorite job at Cal-Tech Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 1992. He had been involved with many NASA missions.
After 32 years of marriage he lost his wife to cancer. Shortly after, he met and married Suzanne (Sebek) Jones, RN who also worked at JPL. They were married 33 years.
They moved to Payson, Arizona, in 1992. He realized a lifelong dream of owning his own business, “Stan’s Hauler”, and combined it with his love for driving with his 6 yd. dump truck.
He built a 30’ X 30’ workshop and turned his machinist talents to woodworking. He was a member of the Payson Art League. Other hobbies were traveling and building kites.
His final residence was at Majestic Rim Retirement Living.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; and two daughters, Melinda and husband Scott Geiger, Susan and husband Mark Abernethy; four grandchildren: Trevor Abernethy and wife Kendra, Kevin Abernethy and wife Megan, Ashley (Geiger) Monroe and husband Andrew, and Cameron Geiger.
He also leaves a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate consideration of Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson, AZ 85541, or a charity of your choice.
