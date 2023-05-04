Our wonderful father, Stanley Wayne River, “Stan” went to be with God on April, 26th, 2023. He passed peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on October 8th, 1963 to Buzz & Ruby River of Eagle, Colorado. He grew up in Colorado where he filled his days with fishing and hunting near his family’s cabins in Fulford. He was quite the outdoorsman in Colorado. He worked for Eagle County and then moved to Arizona in 1992 with his family where he furthered his career in truck driving. He drove a log truck, bladed thousands of miles of dirt roads around the Heber-Overgaard area, and then drove for Waste Management in Payson for roughly 30 years under Melodi Deaton’s management, who became his close friend. He is survived by his children, Becky River Randall (Donny Randall), LeAnne River Moore (Wes Moore), Stanley Brian River, and grand children Ethan, Peyton & Wyatt Randall, Cutter Wills, & Khloe River, his mother, Ruby River, Aunt Sandy Staley, siblings Melody Donaldson (Paul), Millie Avalos (Rudy), nephew Dean River, as well as several other nieces and nephews, and sister in law, Kathy River. He is preceded in death by his dad, Buzz River, brother Bob River and sister Kristy River. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor at Payson’s Messinger Funeral Home, May 5th at 1:00. All who knew him are welcome to come!
