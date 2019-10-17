Our sweet Stella McDaniel passed away on Oct. 14, 2019. Stella had been a Payson resident for 44 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene McDaniel in 2011. Stella had a large loving family including daughters Leta, Cleta, Debbie, Laveta and Carol; twelve grandchildren, Autumn, TJ, Cody, Ashley, Jennifer, Shawna, Reggide , Richard, Butch, Laurie, Kelly, and Renee; blessed with 31 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
Stella was the kindest, strongest woman we have all ever known. She and Gene made many friends in Payson. She lived 91 years through some hard times and always worked through them making her a great example for us all.
There will be a service at Messinger Mortuary 901 S. Westerly Rd. at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 followed by graveside service at Mountain Memorial Park, 355 W. Round Valley Rd. We will then go back to Messinger Mortuary for a taco and enchilada dinner — two of Stella’s favorite dishes.
