Stephen “Steve” Alan Drury passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 10th. Born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, he moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas and then Memphis, Tennessee after attending and receiving degrees at Dartmouth College, Bradley University and the University of Iowa. He married Judith Ethel Muhl while at Iowa, and over the course of their 42 year marriage, raised three daughters in Memphis and Houston. Judy, as well as his oldest and middle daughters, Lisa Margaret Jewett and Lynn Michelle Allen, all preceded Steve in death. Their youngest, Christina Drury Monti, lives in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel. In 2004 Steve met and married Payson resident and widow Carol Magness.
Steve lived an active life, traveling for work in healthcare development and later as an investment banker and healthcare executive. Those parts of the world he didn’t see as a result of business he visited with family, playing golf, sailing, and photographing. He was a multi-instrument rated pilot, golfer, model-maker, prolific reader and avid crossword puzzler. Even after retirement to Payson to ‘just play golf’, he operated Rim Country Cleaners for six years and continued to travel, making treks across the US, Mexico, Spain, the Holy Lands and Africa.
Dedicated to community and family, he spearheaded the effort to build a four year ASU campus in Payson and served as Senior Warden for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. He assisted those in need personally and via St Vincent de Paul outreach, and participated on several committees implementing the planning and progress of Payson.
He leaves behind his wife Carol, daughter Christina and son-in-law Daniel, three granddaughters in Texas and other family in Colorado and Illinois. Although his smile, optimism and wit will be sorely missed, he lived his personal mantra to the fullest: “You only go around once in life, but if you do it right, once is enough.”
A memorial service will be held in Payson at St Paul’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2pm. His ashes will be buried in subsequent, private services at St Paul’s in Payson and at Christ Church Cathedral in Houston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!