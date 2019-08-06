Stewart Paul Scott, 57, passed away peacefully, July 12, 2019 at his home in Payson, AZ. Stewart was born August 6, 1962 to parents Gene and Katherine (Kitty), he was the fifth of their six children. Stewart was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from East High School. After high school, Stewart enrolled in the Army, where he went on to serve in the 101st Airborne Division. After the Army, Stewart worked mostly in construction, picking up many trades along the way. Stewart’s battle with heart disease began too young, and those who knew him, believed he had at least nine lives. Stewart leaves behind his girlfriend, Denella; six children, Michael, Shayna, Justine, Schyler, Brenda, and Jessica; as well as 9 grandchildren. He also leaves nine siblings, Sam (Tracy), Susan (Dan), Steve (Jamie), Sherry (Leo), Spencer (Marcy), Ginger (Harold), Dawn (Rick), Abbe (Frank), and Katie (Brian); and many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and many friends. Stewart was known for a lot of things, but he will be remembered most for his big heart, his ability to make people laugh, and his pink toenails. Services for Stewart will be August 9th at 5 p.m. at the LDS church located at 1054 W. 2nd Place, Mesa, Az.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Apache Lake and some popular areas reopen
- Payson Water Company offers refund and relief
- Going missing in summer in Rim Country
- Most tourists come from California
- Wolf population grows – along with conflicts with ranchers
- ASU football team returns to Rim Country
- Local charities using AmazonSmile
- Fishing stories and learning possibilities
- GCC writing classes start this fall
- Credit Union looking to give money away
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!