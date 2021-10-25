Sue Clayre Wilson was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 28, 1929, and passed away on October 15, 2021.
Her parents were J. Melvin Goodson and Carol Angeny Goodson. She was a beautiful girl with curly hair and a love of sports, singing, drama, and swimming. She had two brothers, John and Jim, both deceased, and two sisters: Julia Gorraiz of Washington Park, Arizona, and June (Jack) Zeidler of California. She and her husband, John Wilson, had a blended family of seven children. Sue’s children who all live in the San Diego, California, area are: Cheryl (Gary) Williams; Mark (Sharon) Emerson; and Steven (Kasey) Emerson. After their marriage, Sue and John added two young grandchildren to their family: Joseph (Jennifer) Robinson and Jeremy (Melissa) Ruff. Sue was very much a mother figure to John’s children: Sally Wilson, Grand Canyon; Patsy (Ralph) Engstrom, Mesa; Roberta Reed of Mesa; and Nancy Wilson of Mesa. Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren. Sue and John shared their cabin in Washington Park with these families, where great times included lots of fishing, games, hiking and ATV rides.
Sue was active in many organizations. She served as an Elder and a Deacon at the Community Presbyterian Church in Payson, as well as serving in many capacities in her previous churches, University Presbyterian Church in Tempe, where she was named Woman of the Year, and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucson. For twenty years she was a board member and faithful volunteer at the Payson Public Library, and she was given the Nan Pyle Distinguished Service Award. She was a docent at the Gila County Historical Society Museum, sharing her knowledge of the area. The Northern Gila County Historical Society recognized her efforts with a commemorative plaque. She volunteered at the Time Out Shelter Shop and was also a good customer — often telling others of her great bargains. She was a life member of the Mogollon Health Alliance and named Volunteer of the Year in 2016. She was a longtime member of the National Association of Active and Retired Employees (NARFE). She donated her time at Julia Randall School. She was an assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America, Troop #354 at summer camps. While living in Tempe she volunteered time at the Tempe Literacy Council and Tempe Youth Services, and she was named Tempe’s Volunteer of the Year in 1989. She was awarded the 1987 Humanitarian Award by the Tempe Lodge of the Knights of Pythias. While in Phoenix, she was active in the Desert Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary, the Order of the Eastern Star, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Phoenix Women’s Club, and the Phoenix Chi Omega Alumnae. She served as President of the Flagstaff Chi Omega Alumnae. In 1993 she was given an award for her volunteer services to the National Association for Family and Community Education. The Gila County Retired Senior Volunteer Program chose her for the Outstanding Service Award in 1992, 1993, and 1994. The Town of Payson has named a street, West Wilson Street Boulevard, in honor of the Wilsons.
Sue was a graduate of the University of Arizona. She had an interesting work history, which included a police officer, retail sales, teaching, and office management. She and John liked to travel and visited Italy, the Mediterranean, New England in the fall, Scotland, Holland, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, Fiji, Alaska, and Canada. Sue was the epitome of caring and sharing. She was always thinking of worthy causes to support, and very generously did so to a number of organizations in the Payson area. She opened her home to any who needed housing, including family, friends of her teenage children, and Rotary foreign exchange students. She donated her famous apple pies, chocolate chip cookies, and meatloaves to many, many social events, and we will miss them. The total devotion she and her husband, John, had for one another was so beautiful, and a wonderful example of what a marriage can be. Her favorite saying was treat others as you like them to treat you — and she truly did just that. Her kind and generous heart will be sorely missed, but forever loved and appreciated.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road, Payson. If you would like to make donations in her name, suggestions are: The Community Presbyterian Church, 800 West Main Street, Payson; Payson Public Library, 328 North McLane Road, Payson; and Time Out Shelter, PO Box 306, Payson AZ 85547.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!