Susie Marie Smith was born May 12, 1962 in Cottonwood, AZ. She passed away at home in Payson, AZ on July 12, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Susie lived her whole life in Payson and was well known by many locals. Many would have met her in her school days; while some met her when she worked at Valley National Bank. Susie started working at the Mazatzal Casino in 1994 as a Cage Manager and that’s where many people came to know her until she retired in 2016 to be a stay-at-home-grandma to her granddaughter Angelina. One of her greatest joys in this life was becoming a “Mema” and watching her grandchildren grow. She loved going to Isaac’s soccer games and many school events, they were two peas in a pod. She was a kind, quiet soul with the biggest caring and loving heart. She was always ready to offer help to any of her loved ones and friends without a second thought. For all her friends and family she always greeted you with a smile, she was a great listener who gave wonderful advice. And oh how she loved to joke, talk and laugh. When she laughed you couldn’t help but join in with her. All those that came to know her, loved her.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Stacey Morris, Aunt Sylvia Weaver, nephew Justin Johnson and step-father Jimmy Johnson. Susie is survived by her daughters Tashina Smith (Karl Watts), Kobi Smith, her Mother Casilda Johnson, grandchildren Isaac Watts and Angelina Smith, her siblings Calvin Johnson (Michelle), Belinda Guerra (David), Wakita Mackenzie, along with her many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, many cousins and life-long friends.
She will be missed greatly by her many family members and numerous friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 11 a.m. at the Tonto Apache Gym with a closed reception after the service for family and close friends. Masks will be required.
