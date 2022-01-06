Suzanne Davies Memorial Service Jan 6, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Davies Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, January 15, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 For more info, call 928-978-2824 or e-mail hands824@live.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suzanne Davies Memorial Service E-mail Prescott Valley Info Bethel Baptist Church Az Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Front Page Stories Reviewing a year of gifts from the MHA Foundation Rehousing the homeless in Gila County Christmas miracle: Parting gift for Time Out Shelter Pandemic year in review: Déjà vu all over again Star Valley mayor arrested Latest Stories Water main break closes casino DES seeks investigators for vulnerable adults High school’s FBLA offers new courses The differences between flu and COVID-19 Commission will overhaul wildfire strategy Reviewing a year of gifts from the MHA Foundation Rehousing the homeless in Gila County COVID isolation time shortened Christmas miracle: Parting gift for Time Out Shelter Chamber’s 2022 board of directors, staff Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Patriotism First absolute right for a reason Emergency veterinary clinic needed Payson's pandemic problem Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Columnists Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment – Part 2 Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values – Part 3 A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values – Part 2 A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Integricare 2x3 Ground Game Flooring Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Town of Payson Primary Election - English Public Notice of Hearings Rim Country Home Watch Rim Country Photo Gifts Berkshire Hathaway - Jim Jakubek Family Activities instead of screen time Bonnie Dorris - Payson Realty Like & Follow Gila County Pueblo de Payson Eleccion Primaria - Spanish Bay Equity Home Loans Visiting Angels Remembering Dick Wolfe Heart, Artery & Vein Institute Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Gila County Notice of Public Hearing T Mobile Now Hiring Humane Society of Central Arizona Delicious Cafe Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Banner Health NAPA Auto Parts Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Dr. Bob Gear Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Psalm Luke 2:14 Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing?
