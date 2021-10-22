Suzanne was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 20, 1974 to Denise Nichols and Michael Sheire. She attended high school in Payson, Arizona where she discovered a passion for acting and became active in the drama club there. After graduating she married and had two beautiful children, Jordyn Babb and Garrett Babb. Suzanne enjoyed organizing and owned her own company to help others organize their spaces and their lives. She also enjoyed making beautiful crafts, cross stitch, card making, and stamping and would teach card making classes out of her home.
In 2011 she married the love of her life, Stephan Moore, and moved to New Mexico to live with him. There she used her love of crafts to open her own business, So Suzy Stamps Shop in Bloomfield, NM which she eventually sold and started a new career at the Bloomfield Police Department blessing them with her organization and leadership.
To quote Maya Angelou (author and poet), Suzanne was “determined to live life with flair and laughter” and she did just that. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, a bit of snark, and character. She left us all too soon and will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing “The Goddess of All Things Beautiful” Suzanne.
Survivors include husband Stephan Moore; children Jordyn Babb, Garrett Babb, Elisabeth Moore, Stephan Moore Jr. and Patrick Moore; Grandma Sheire and Grandma Roy; parents Mama and Papa, aka Denise Nichols and Nick Nichols and Mike and Sharon Sheire; siblings Jake Sheire, Jason and Maria Nichols, Jennifer and Darol Nichols, Tony and Stephanie Yonsetto, and Denise Yonsetto. She was greeted in heaven by Grandpas Jerry Emberlin, Louis Sheire and Tony Roy, and brother Chris Yonsetto.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Rd., followed by a memorial party at 1 p.m. at Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Rd.
