Teresa "Teri" Poland, 84, of Payson, Ariz. passed away on Oct. 30, 2022.She is survived by her love of 23 years Jim Winters; sons Charles, Patrick, Shane and Nicholas and daughter Kimberly. She has 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.Services will be held on December 10th at 11am at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson.Please don't send flowers, but, instead we ask that you make a donation in her name to the Payson Senior Center.Momma would like that. Thank you. 