Terri Lou (Wall) Haught, 51, of Tonto Basin, AZ passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Tonto Basin, AZ.
Terri was born February 2, 1969 to Denny and Reanee Wall in Burlington, CO. Growing up, Terri partic-ipated in various school activities including volleyball, basketball and rodeo. She was a member of the state basketball championship team in 1987.
After graduating from Eads High School in 1987, Terri attended Northern Junior College in Sterling, CO from 1987 – 1989. She was also a member of the NJC rodeo team. Upon completion of her associate’s degree, Terri attended University of Southern Colorado earning a bachelor degree in accounting in 1991.
Terri moved to Tucson, AZ in 1992 working various jobs. During this time, she met many people who would become close friends.
In 2001 she met Destry Haught and they were married February 14, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV and she was blessed with stepson Byron Haught. During this union they had two children. Arena Reanee-Marie was born January 9, 2003 in Payson, AZ. Denny JoeRay was born January 20, 2006 in Casa Grande, AZ.
Terri’s combined love of rodeo and the Lord had her to begin holding bible studies for the community, with focus on the youth. In 2006, Tonto Cowboy Church was established, where Terri touched countless lives and led many to salvation. The Tonto Cowboy Church will remain Terri’s legacy for generations to come and through her dedication and devotion will continue to touch the lost.
She is survived by her husband, Destry Haught, three children Byron (Rachel) Haught, Arena Haught, Denny Joe Haught and grandson Asher Haught.
She is also survived by Uncle Dave (Charla) Wall, Aunt Joan (Joe Bob) White, cousins Staci White, Amie Sorrels, Chance (Shonee) Wall and DaNae (TJ) Cleveland. Father-in-law Joe (Jenny) Haught, mother-in-law Mimi Von Joseph) Eastes, brother-in-law Garrett (Sarah) Haught, sisters-in-law Cami (Jason) Stockton and Brittnee Haught.
Her final resting place is Deer Trail, CO with her parents and brother.
