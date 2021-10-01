Terrie L. Weeden, age 58, of Star Valley, AZ passed on Friday, July 30th, 2021 at Honor Health Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ from respiratory failure due to pneumonia and septic shock.
Terrie was a lifetime member of chapter 2012 of the Women of the Moose. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Star Valley Moose Lodge 852 on October 16th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. This will be a potluck, if you wish, please bring a dish to share. Terrie will be cremated and her ashes, along with her father Otto Jr., will be spread along the Rim, east of Star Valley near Woods Canyon Lake.
Terrie was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Otto Paul Weeden Jr. (1940 – 2021) and Louise Elizabeth (Weeden) Ray (1942 – 2018) on June 7th, 1963. Terrie was one of 8 siblings: Otto III, Cheryl, Diane, Michelle, a half-brother Eddie (1967 - 2017), a half-brother Ryan and a half-sister Peggy. Terrie is survived by her lifetime partner, Frederick (Freddy) Taylor, and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.
Terrie was a textbook case of perseverance. She had spinal meningitis as an infant. In truth, Terrie was never expected to be with us past her 20th birthday; she certainly proved everyone wrong. Fiercely independent, Terrie excelled in the Special Olympics for years. She spent most of her adult life in Payson, Arizona and worked when she could: Apple Enterprises making t-shirts, Yellow Front as a bagger and even Taco Bell for a time. Terrie loved to do various arts and craft projects and always had a number of projects in the works; almost always to give to others at Christmas, her most favorite holiday. Terrie also loved her birthday; maybe privately because every birthday was a She never asked for anything and gave everything she had to anyone who needed it. She wanted nothing more than to be treated the same as everyone.
Terrie’s life was one of example, perseverance and independence. She showed us, by example, what could be. If ever there was a mortal Angel on Earth…. Terrie was it. Somewhere, someplace, GOD has gained an Angel with a lifetime of experience.
Goodbye Terrie…. Your loss will be felt by so many. Your impact on our lives will never be forgotten. We Love You.
