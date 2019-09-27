Theodore “Ted” Livelli passed away early in the morning of August 30th, 2019 at Hospice, after being admitted a few hours before. Ted never let any problems or health challenges alter his outlook on life.
Ted loved being in nature, especially in the Colorado mountains. Most the first half of his life was spent camping outside of Fort Collins, then Telluride, Colorado. His early travels away from home brought him first to San Franscisco and Berkeley in 1968 at the height of the Yippie movement, and later on to Guatemala and Costa Rica, as well as Kauai, Hawaii. Finally to Payson, and family.
He lived in a tent for much of his life, rode a motorcycle, lived out of a backpack and lived as close as possible to a cash free existence. He enjoyed playing drums and guitar, and was a musician and artist.
He strove to live his life as a free man, and never compromised his principles and beliefs in a rapidly changing world.
Ted could be spotted on the bench in front of Bashas’ many days, drinking coffee, chatting, and passing an hour quietly watching the morning. Or maybe at a yard sale, or thrift store.
Ted had great deal of knowledge on a wide assortment of topics; he was an avid reader and collector of information, and had an extensive library of books, videos and articles on many different subjects.
Ted fought cancer in 2012, survived, and was seemingly doing fine till just a couple months ago, when it returned unexpectedly. He was not in pain, and the day before his passing he said, “I have ... an excellent ... quality of life.” He also had an excellent quality of fortitude.
Ted is survived by his brothers, Christopher and Gregg Livelli; and a sister, Teresa Bowie.
He will be greatly missed in the lives of his family and friends.
Services will be private with family and close friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!