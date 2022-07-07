Theresa “Terry” Ford was granted her rhinestone encrusted angel wings July 5th, 2022, she was 69 years old.
She danced her way into eternity peacefully at home with her children, grandchildren, favorite son-in-law and forever friend Jim Kane by her side.
She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, found her way to the sunny state of California by the time she was 22. This became the birthplace of Furry Friends and her love affair with Great Danes.
At 27 her life took her to Arizona, where she initially resided in Strawberry and eventually relocated to Payson. Here is where her business of 40 years found its home at 810 S. McLane.
Her time in Payson was spent with her 2 children, her infamous blue truck and of course, Great Danes. She spent her time with the many people she called friends, running her business, inspiring other groomers in the art of grooming and Furry Friends bow making, creating lasting relationships with her customers, sitting on her front porch where she could watch her horses, attending Cher concerts, riding horses, sending silly packages to her grandkids until the time she could visit again, walking at Green Valley Park and of course dancing.
She was known for her unforgettable smile, red hair, kindness, laughter, glamour and untamable spirit. She was truly unforgettable.
Recently she had the opportunity to sell her business, but was already diagnosed with terminal cancer so she was unable to enjoy the full extent of retirement. Instead the disease took her too soon from all of us. Her testimony during this time, was that she never complained. Her smile and spirit remained infectious until the end.
Terry is survived by her 2 children, 5 grand-children, mother, 5 brothers, 2 sisters and her loyal Danes, Reggae and Mojo. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward “Ed” Ford.
Visitation will be held Friday July 8th, 2022, from 11 to 1pm and 4 to 8pm at Messinger Funeral Home in Payson.
A celebration full of glitter and dancing will take place on what would have been her 70th birthday, February 25th, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!