Thomas Arthur Inward, 89, of Mesa, Arizona was born August 7, 1932, in Toronto, Canada. Tom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family March 6, 2022. Tom was predeceased by his parents, brother George Inward, and is survived by his sister Barbara Bridekirk of Toronto. Tom met his wife Marion McCutcheon when he was 17 and they were married March 14, 1953. On March 14th, 2022 the family gathered to observe Tom and Marion’s 69th wedding anniversary. Tom served as a Police Officer when they lived in Toronto. Tom and Marion decided to move to a warmer climate and relocated their family to California, where Tom went to work for Chevron. In 1968 Tom transferred to Arizona where he continued to be employed by Chevron until he retired.
Tom was an avid hiker, hiking the Grand Canyon annually for many years. Another favorite hike was up to Angels Landing in Zion Park, Utah. Tom also enjoyed local and long-distance bicycle rides.
Tom and Marion have lived in Pine, Arizona for the last 20 years enjoying the outdoors, where he continued to walk the hills of Pine. In October 2021 Tom and Marion moved to a senior retirement community in Mesa, Arizona to be closer to their three daughters, Denise, Kim (Bernie) and Julie (Brad). They have 6 grandchildren, Christina (Eric), Jena, Greg (Julia), Bryce, Peri and Josh. They also have 4 great grandchildren, Frank, Nicholas, Mackenzie and Wesley.
Tom will always be remembered for his love of travel and great sense of humor. Tom’s favorite saying was, “See this world before the next.”
Services will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with a slide-show of Tom’s life beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Desert Palm United Church of Christ
1230 E. Guadalupe Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014
