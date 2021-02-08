Thomas B. Clark was born in Denver, Colorado and served for most of his life in law enforcement. This profession was the chosen field of Thom’s father and uncle who both served with the Denver Police Department.
In 1948, just out of high school Thom attended the Denver Police auction where he purchased a lot of 18 Harley Davidson motorcycles which he used to start a funeral escort service. He then sold the company to Reed Ambulance in 1950, when he chose to enlist in the US Air Force.
Thom served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1955. He was inducted into the prestigious department of the Office of Special Investigation (OSI) and distinguished himself as an “Airmen of the Month” during his tenure in the military.
After leaving the Air Force in 1956, Thom was hired as a Deputy in Sheridan, Colorado for Arapahoe County. In 1957 he then joined Englewood Police Department where he served for six years. In 1963 Thom accepted a position in Arizona on the Scottsdale Police Department and assigned badge # 71. He was promoted to the position of Sergeant in 1965 where he served faithfully until his retirement in 1983.
While working for Scottsdale PD Thom accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1975. Shortly after, Thom observed that many of the men were coming out of the prison system much worse off than when they entered and he began to feel called by the Lord to reach out to troubled youth at an age where they were more apt to respond to rehabilitation.
Using a small cabin located in Gordon Canyon just below the Mogollon Rim that he purchased in 1975, Thom started the L–C (pronounced L-bar-C) Church Camp, or “The Lord’s Camp”. Boys, ages 8 to 12 from Crisis Intervention were selected to participate in a 1-week camp, where they heard about the ways that Christ could: 1) help them improve their lives on a day-to-day basis; and 2) help them fulfill the destinies for which they were born – Jeremiah 29: 11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Financed using Thom’s vacation pay and overtime funds, with the help of volunteer camp counselors from Sandra Clark’s bible study classes “The Lord’s Camp” touched the lives of 65 boys over an 8 year period.
After retirement, Thom moved to Payson, AZ in 1983 where he and his wife have lived since. During this time, he worked at Payson MVD, owned and operated Forest Lakes RV Park with his wife, joined the local car club, restored a number of classic cars, traveled and truly enjoyed retired life.
Thom is survived by his wife of 62 years Sandra Clark married in 1959, granddaughter Jamie Winkles (Clark), grandson Jeremiah Clark and daughter-in-love Deborah Sutton.
Thank you Thom for blessing and enriching our lives.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!