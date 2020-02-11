Thomas Earl Mitchell, 92, of Payson, AZ passed away January 16, 2020.
Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha; his son Kirk (Paula), daughters Jody Mitchell Elliott and Amie Mitchell Pala (Zbigniew), and stepson Paul Riley Smith (Dia). Also surviving are grandson Travis Lee Farris and granddaughter Ashley Elliott Valazquez and granddaughters Adrian, Elizabeth, Katherine, Lucia and GeorgiaMay. He was preceded in death by stepson Don William Smith.
A celebration of life with full military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Mountain Bible Church located at 302 E. Rancho Rd. in Payson. Lunch immediately following the service will be held at the Ramada located at the Church. Associate Pastor Kraig Jones will be officiating at the service.
A private Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona located at 23029 N. Cave Creek, Phoenix, AZ. The family requests that memorial gifts support Dr. Adler’s Parkinson’s Research. Gifts may be sent to Mayo Clinic Arizona, Department of Development, 13400 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85259.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!