Tom Collins, 82, of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Franciscan Health Center surrounded by his family on February 24, 2020 at 12:20 p.m., where he went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Tom grew up in Duluth and went to Holy Rosary where he was an Altar Boy. He attended Duluth Cathedral & Central (Class of 1955). He spent more than 25 years in the hairstyling business in Duluth and was the former owner of Town & Country Beauty Salon at the Kenwood Shopping Center and President of the Kenwood Merchants Assoc.
Tom moved to Payson, Arizona in 1983 and opened a business, B & R Interiors. Tom was a member of the Payson Elks Lodge, past member of the Rim Country Kiwanis, and of the Payson Rodeo Committee, member of the Chamber of Commerce and of the American Legion Post 69, and of the Greater Payson Moose Lodge 852 & past officer. Tom was the manager of the Tomcol LLC land investment group and member of St. Philip the Apostolic Church in Payson, Arizona. He returned back to Duluth in 2010 to retire.
Tom loved hunting & fishing with his sons, hockey and football. He also loved his drives up the North Shore.
Tom is preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis (Beverly) Collins and John Collins; and his parents, Al Collins and Harriet Collins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynette Collins; sons, Steven Collins, Mike Collins, Todd (Pamm) Collins and daughter, Christy Collins; sister, Janet (Jim) Olander; brother, Rodrick (Peggy) Collins. He had 8 loving grandchildren and 3 loving great-grandchildren. He had many lifelong friends, nieces & nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at the Franciscan Health Center for their loving care and support during his final days.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, April 4, visitation at 2:00 p.m. followed by the service at 3:00 p.m. at the Cremation Society, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth, MN 55807.
Flowers and Memorials are welcomed.
