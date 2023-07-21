It is with great sadness to announce that our beloved Tom went to be with our lord on June 25, 2023 at the age of 84 after lengthy complications from a massive stroke on March 6th. He is preceded in death by his father Alvin Gossard, mother Laura Gossard, and brother Phil Gossard. He was a devoted husband of 46 years to Dottie the love of his life, he was also a loving father and grandfather to his children Karen, Kristy (Stephen) James (Stella) Kathleen (Dimitri) and grandchildren Laura, Thomas, Ellen, Emily, Sean, and Michael. He loved his fur babies Maggie Mae and Ollie they were often seen riding in his 1932 Ford Vickie with him. Tom was born in Burbank, CA and went to Burroughs High School, later married Dottie where they lived in Sun Valley CA then retired and moved to Payson AZ in 1999. Tom was employed by The Phone Company and retired in 40 years. He was an avid reader, he had many hobbies including restoring & rebuilding hot rods, buying as well as fixing up vintage bicycles and photography. He was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed fly fishing with his antique bamboo rods. He enjoyed being a falconer for many years and was VP of the California Hawking Club and Director of North American Falconry Association. He also enjoyed traveling in their RV all over the U.S. with his wife and their dogs. A member since 2000 in RCCAC car club here in Payson where he was blessed with many friends. Tom will be remembered, greatly loved, and missed by his family and all who knew him as everywhere Tom went he lit up the room and made people smile. Until we meet again my dear love. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 12 noon at Messinger Funeral Home, Payson with lunch to follow.
