Tom graduated from Henry James high school in Simsbury, Connecticut in 1963. He joined the Navy following graduation and after boot camp, attended Hospital Corpsman School. His first duty station was Port of Spain Trinidad. Tom extended his enlistment in order to serve in Vietnam. Prior to deployment, he attended both language and Jungle Medical School in order to serve as a Marine Doc in the field. Tom was present during the Tet offensive on January 31,1968. Following his discharge, Tom was hired by Phoenix Police Department serving in many areas, Swat Team, Narcotics, Detective, Robbery and undercover assignments. Tom retired November of 1988. Never one to be idle, Tom joined the Maricopa County Attorneys Office as an Investigator and served sixteen years. BUT, did he retire?? Nope, in 2006, Tom joined the Gila County Sheriffs Office where he served as a deputy until finally retiring in June of 2011. Tom’s retirement years were spent traveling both the world and the USA. Trips included England, Italy, France, Holland, Germany, Costa Rica and Ireland.
Sadly, Tom suffered from Agent Orange symptoms and life became a struggle, Tom passed November 4th from multiple issues related to Agent Orange.
He was predeceased by his parents, Doris and Howard Buckner; his sister Fran and brother Douglas.
He is survived by his wife Carol; his sons Thomas (Shannon), Michael (Shannon) and Brian. Also, his brother Bruce; his stepdaughters Lori (Randy), Jennifer (Chris); his Aunt Doris, cousins Pam (Frank), Don (Marion) and Steve, all in Georgia; his nephews Greg (Codie), Ed (Barbara) and Pat; his nieces Jamie (Josh), Jenna (David); and eight grandchildren, Austin, Olivia, Emilie, Tommy, Alyssa, Ashlen, Brooke, Grace.
A Remembrance Day will be held prior to Inurnment at Phoenix VA Cemetery in early 2022.
