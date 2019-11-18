His life was well lived and he was well loved! The Lord called him home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Tom was born September 27, 1951 to Dr. Richard and Ruth Johns in Denver, Colorado. The family moved to Payson when Tom was a high school junior. He was a Longhorn football player, student body president, field and track runner, baseball and basketball player.
Tom is survived by loving wife, Lynn (Crabtree) Johns; his siblings, Richard Johns (Vickie), Shannon Branstetter (Barney), Steve Johns (Kelly); children, Katie Johns (Jack), Marsha Fitzhugh (Delson) and Kim Sias (Pedro); grandchildren, Shaylee Blaylock, Tanna Blaylock, Jacob Fitzhugh, Clayton Fitzhugh, Tori Johns, Izabel Sias, and Abby Sias; great-grandchild, Raelynn; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved extended family; as well as many “not by blood” family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Richard and Ruth Johns and brother, Michael Johns.
Tom spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated, faithful and loving man. He had a long-standing relationship with God and felt a strong desire to help others to see God’s grace. Tom will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven waiting for us.
All are welcome to the celebration of his life at Payson High School Longhorn Gym, 301 South McLane, Payson, AZ, on Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Payson UTurn for Christ or the Rim View Community Church Armor/GoGirls Program.
