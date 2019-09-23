1947-2019
Longtime resident of Pine, Arizona — Tim A Peck, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer on September 09, 2019. Tim was the second of nine children to Max A. Peck and Nedra L. Myrberg Peck in Lehi, Utah, on January 25th, 1947. He grew up in the Salt Lake City, Utah area and graduated from Olympus High School in 1966. Tim joined the United States Air Force that same year and received an honorable discharge in 1970. He spent time at several bases and locations. While stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, he made lifelong friends and was introduced to his future wife Becky. After getting married and transitioning out of military, Tim and his bride moved to California and started their family. Tim had several job opportunities while there. The most memorable was working at a worm farm in Bonsall, CA. He enjoyed the comradery of the employees and continued to stay close friends with the manager and his family. He also worked at Rancho Santa Fe Water Treatment plant where he had an opportunity to work with his best friend. In 1983, Tim moved his family out of the “big city” and over to a quaint mountain town of Pine, Arizona. He and his wife Becky worked along-side friends and extended family at Pine Lumber. Tim also had a few businesses of his own throughout the years. He was always looking for something to occupy his time and talent.
Tim married Becky Meachem Peck on February 28th, 1970. They were looking forward to celebrating 50 years of wedded bliss next February. Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman and liked to spend as much time outdoors as possible. He never met a stranger and was a friend to anyone he struck up a conversation with. He was always the “jokester” and the best big brother his siblings could have asked for. Tim was a great storyteller, full of humor and his laughter was contagious.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Johnny and sister Maxine. He is survived by his loving wife Becky, daughter Jeri (Todd), son Josh (Crystal), three brothers, Ned Peck (Nik), Gary Peck (Joy), Greg Peck (Tammy), three sisters, Linda Solomon (Gary), Julie Scott (Harris), Tammy Garrett (Mike), 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. They all loved him and he them. He will be deeply missed.
The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to everyone who provided friendship, love and kind-ness to Tim over his lifetime. Special thanks to those who were there for him the past few years during his time of ill health.
Tim chose not to have a funeral and instead had a small Celebration of Life shared with family while he was still able to partake in the gathering. He was always a curious and giving person and therefore has donated his body to medical research.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone interested, please send a card including a funny or memorable story about Tim to Becky Peck, PO Box 421, Pine, AZ 85544.
