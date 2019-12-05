Tim was born August 12, 1965 and passed away November 11, 2019. As he was a veteran, it seemed appropriate for him to go on Veteran’s Day. That day our devotion read “Freedom is my sacred identity and the joyful song my heart sings! … I am joyously liberated and free … I now release myself into my natural state of freedom.”
Upon returning from the army, he became an electrician and auto mechanic. Tim was a happy child. One teacher said of him, “Timmy is the light of my morning.”
He suffered severe injuries in a car accident in 2002 and has spent the past seventeen years in long term care, the last six at Payson Care Center. The past few, he was confined to his bed. He could not speak, was paralyzed on one side, and suffered from a broken neck. Still, he was able to point to letters on a keyboard chart, often spelling amusing or complimentary messages to his friends – both staff and visitors. He loved girls and dogs. Many friends said that Tim had been a blessing in their lives; one asked, “How could someone who could do so little do so much?”
Tim is survived by his parents, John and Dee “Dottie” (aka “Buckshot Dot”) Johnson, brother Daniel Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO and sister Becky Vigon of Mineral, VA.
Celebration of Life will be February 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Payson Community Presbyterian Church.
