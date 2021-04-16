Tobias (Toby) Todd Zertuche, born 12-23-69 passed 4-9-21.
Survived by his mother, Judy; brother, Dan, sister-in-law, Kim of Payson AZ; son, Jacob of Oregon; two nephews, Mitchell and Aaron; one niece, Maureen; great uncle of 8 and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Toby was an awesome carpenter building and creating homes, always a perfectionist, a true Dallas Cowboys fan, friend to all who had the pleasure to know and meet him. His humor was overwhelming, he brought a light and a smile to all.
We want to thank all for the overwhelming response of thoughts, care and prayers for our family.
A celebration of life is being planned, no date yet.
