Tommy was born in Phoenix, Arizona and lived in the valley during his childhood. He left home at 14 years old and went to work in the produce industry as a loader of lettuce, and packer of cantaloupes in and around Arizona, California’s Imperial Valley, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado. He worked 30+ years. The term for who he was (in the trade) is “Fruit Tramp.”
Only a fellow “tramp” really knows what the job entailed!
He enjoyed the ‘life’ and the life long friends he made along the way. He worked hard, and played hard.
He slipped into our Heavenly Fathers arms at his Strawberry home of forty eight years on May 23rd.
He is survived by his two children, Diane Sorensen from Spokane, Wa., and Boyd McDaniel from Glendale, Ariz. His family and wife Jeri of forty-seven years are left to carry on here. He also has six grandchildren and a stepdaughter, three stepgrandchildren, and two great-stepgrandchildren.
