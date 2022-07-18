Torrie “Tootsie” Eloise Harding, age 78, died on June 27, 2022 in Springfield, Missouri. Torrie married Loye Hudgins, in 1961 and together they had three children, Tanya, Paul, and Christopher. Torrie married her second husband, Richard Harding, in 1975. Torrie worked for San Diego County as a social worker until 1983 when she and her family moved to Pine, Arizona. There she attended college to earn her degree and spent the remainder of her career working at the Pine and Payson public libraries where she had a positive impact on many lives.
Torrie loved to spend time with her family and friends, read, hike, play Scrabble, make ceramics, cut wood in the Arizona forest, collect heart shaped rocks wherever she went, and give the best hugs.
Torrie is survived by her husband Richard Harding and step daughter Merri Harding; her daughter Tanya Perretta and husband Dennis; her son Paul Hudgins and wife Missy; her son Chris Hudgins and wife Tracie; her brother Skip Olson and wife Rae; her brother Ed Head and wife Valeria; five grandchildren, Aspen Perretta, Tony Perretta and wife Lynlee, Rachel Hudgins, J.R. Hudgins, and Annabelle Hudgins; several nieces and nephews; four great-grandchildren; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will host a Celebration of Life open to all who knew her. The event will be held on July 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Pine Public Library activity room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Public Library in Torrie’s honor. The library mailing address is P.O. Box 229, Pine, AZ 85544.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!