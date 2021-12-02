Vernon Montell Stiffler went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021 at the age of 98. He was born September 26, 1923 in Johnstown, PA to J. Roy and Rosa May (Stutzman) Stiffler. He moved to Cleveland, OH after high school and enlisted in the Navy in 1942, serving over 3 years in the South Pacific during WWII. He went to college on the GI bill at Ashland University in Ashland, OH, where he not only earned his Bachelor’s degree, but also met the love of his life, Iona Stoffer. They were married on August 15, 1948.
They moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1957 where he worked at GE as a Cost Accountant, then for the State of Arizona as a Management Consultant. During this time he earned his MBA at Arizona State University. Toward the end of his career at the State of Arizona, he transferred to Payson where he and Iona built a retirement home. After his retirement, he served as a member of the Payson Town Council for 6 years and then was the Mayor of Payson from 1996 to 2000. They moved back to the Valley in 2001 and settled in Mesa.
He loved staying busy, and during his lifetime, he bowled, golfed, chopped his own firewood, fished and camped. He and Iona loved to travel and were often on a road trip or flying somewhere to see family, or just to sight-see. He loved taking his family camping and fishing and those trips were always memorable.
Most of all he loved God and was very active in church, most recently Grace Church in Mesa, AZ. He had a beautiful bass voice and was a very enthusiastic singer. He also deeply loved his family who consulted him for life advice and encouragement, which he freely gave. By his example and advice, he instilled the qualities of honesty, integrity, responsibility and the importance of family unity. He was a great man who positively influenced the lives of everyone who knew him.
He was predeceased by his wife, Iona, who passed away July 16, 2011. He was the youngest of 8 children who all predeceased him. Surviving are his daughters Diana Hodder (husband Ben) and Joan Johnson; 4 grandsons; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson. He also leaves a multitude of nieces and nephews across the country who cherished him.
There will be a graveside service at the National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024 on December 14, 2021 at 12:30pm, where his ashes will be placed with Military Honors.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at Grace Church, 8701 E. Brown Rd., Mesa, AZ 85207 on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00pm, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org
