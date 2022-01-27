Victoria Louise Conner (1971-2022) Jan 27, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In loving memory of Victoria Louise Conner, a caring wife, mother, sister and friend.She left this world suddenly on Jan. 20, 2022 with her family by her side. She was 50 years of age.She is survived by her loving husband, Shawn; her sons, Kevin and Cory; her daughter, Molly; siblings, Ernest Miles, Dorothy Lopez, Mae Vazquez and Rosinda Miles; and many nieces and nephews. She was born to Ernest and Malinda Miles on Oct. 9, 1971, who preceded her in death.She was devoted to her husband and children, they were her life. She was a proud mother of a wildland firefighter and big supporter of the Granite Mountain Eric Marsh Foundation.She worked several years as a teachers assistant in the kindergarten at Julia Randall and loved being with children, and teaching them reading and writing.She loved people, taking long early morning walks, visits with the elk, growing sunflowers and tomatoes, and traveling all over Arizona.She is so loved and will be greatly missed. Her soul and her spirit will remain with us forever in our hearts. Until we meet her again at the pearly gates of heaven.Memorial services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home. 