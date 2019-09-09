Vincent M. Snep III

Vince was a gentle, loving soul who passed away suddenly at the age of 74. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. He is survived by wife Linda, son Keith, daughter-in-law Wendy, granddaughter Ireland, brother Michael, sister-in-law Patti, niece and nephew Angela Cox and Ryan Snep and their children, mother-in-law Ethel Stover, brother-in-law Larry W. Stover Sr., nieces and nephews, Wendy Mustaca, Larry W. Stover Jr. and Michael Stover and families. He was preceded in death by parents, Vincent M. Snep Jr. and Anna Rose (Messina) Snep.
Originally from Chicago, IL, his family moved to Arizona in the late 1950’s. After graduating from Scottsdale High School, he was drafted into the Army in 1965. In 1967 he married Linda and they were fortunate to recently celebrate 52 years together. Vince worked for Motorola for 34 years and retired in 1998.
A celebration of life will be held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home in Payson on Saturday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. with light refreshments following. Donations may be made to any veterans’ organization or the American Heart Association.
