It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, daughter, wife, and friend, Virginia “June” Thomas-Studley of Payson, Arizona, on November 16, 2021.
June was born the oldest child of William and Veda Thomas on November 12, 1970, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a hard worker and a dedicated wife and mother, as well as a good friend to all who knew her. June was a generous and caring person who always gave more than she took.
June was preceded in death by her grandparents Doc and Viola Thomas.
She will be sorely missed by those she left behind: Her parents, William Thomas and Veda Hubert; her husband Jaime Studley; her two children, Keith P. Foster (Kylie) and Melissa Foster; their father Myrl B. Foster (former spouse); along with her sister, Justine Thomas Clark (Cecil), and her four brothers: Benjamin Thomas (Dana), James Hubert (Jordan), Jeremy Hubert, and William Thomas, Jr.; and several loved nieces and nephews.
While we are deeply saddened by our loss, we know that Heaven rejoices in welcoming our beautiful June. We are comforted by the knowledge that we will meet again someday and have a happy reunion with her there.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church at 1800 North Beeline in Payson, Arizona.
If you cannot attend, you can find the livestream on the church’s website at:
