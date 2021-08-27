Wally Davis Jr., beloved husband, father, and papa, of Payson, AZ passed away August 17th, 2021 at age 62. He worked as a Tribal Culture Representative and as a NAGPRA Representative. He was known for trying to keep the Apache language, culture, and traditions alive. Wally previously served his Tribe as a Gaming Commissioner, Council Member, Vice Chairman, and Chairman.
“Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you until we meet again.”
Wally was deeply loved by those who survive him: Connie Davis, his wife of 19 years; his children Jameson Davis, Bryant Napolitano, Michael Napolitano, Trevor Thomas, Skylar Thomas, Chevelle Davis, Jacque Wilson, Donna Campbell, and Shayna Camper; daughter-in-laws Leah Moore, Cassandra Balderas, Jami Schnack, and Peaches Young; son-in-laws Greg Wilson and Josh Camper; with nineteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his sisters, brother and many nieces and nephews and and all his Tonto Apache family. His family and community will all continue to be with him in spirit.
Services will be held at the Tonto Apache Gym on Saturday, September 4th at 10:00am (Masks required for entry). Burial will follow at the Tonto Apache Cemetery.
Broken Chain
We little knew that morning
That God was going To call your name.
In life we loved you dearly.
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone; For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories
Your love is still our guide;
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one
Our chain will link again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!