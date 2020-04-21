Walter R. White left this world to be with his family in heaven on April 13, 2020 at the age of 88.
He was born November 19, 1931 to Charley and Estell White. They lived on a farm during the Dust Bowl in Indianola, Oklahoma. He had 5 sisters and 5 brothers. They moved to Arizona in 1947.
In 1951 he left Arizona to join the Army at Ft. Ord, California. After that he moved to Yuma, AZ where he worked at Yuma County Water Users Association until he retired in 1986.
He then moved to Payson where he enjoyed many years at retirement. He called Payson “Paradise”.
Walt was always willing and happy to help people with his skills as a handyman. He enjoyed his friends at the Senior Center. He was always a pleasure to be around with his sense of humor and lots of stories to share.
Walt volunteered with the food ministry as well as with Hospice where his love and kindness was much appreciated by many people. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched in so many different ways. There will be a Celebration of his Life at a later date.
