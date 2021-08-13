Waltraud (Judy) Smith, 86, Born February 16, 1935 in Apolda, Germany, Passed July 30, 2021 in Payson, AZ at Compassus Hospice. Resident of Payson, AZ for 7 years, formerly of Joliet, IL. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, LaVern Smith, 2004. Judy worked as a pharmacist’s aide at St. Joseph’s hospital in Illinois for almost 30 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing cards and games, fishing, and watching baseball and dearly loved her little kitty, Goldy. Her hobbies included crocheting a wide variety of items and creating silk floral arrangements sold in shops around Joliet, IL and Payson, AZ. She is survived by her children and their loving spouses, Frank Walcutt (Wendy) of Boca Raton, FL, Judy Leonard (Jeff) of Upland, CA, and Monica Woolcock (Ken) of Payson, AZ. She was the dearly loved “Omi” & “Great Omi” to her 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and friends, but we find comfort in knowing she is back in the arms of her sweetheart again. Per her request there will be no formal services held. She does request any remembrances be given to your local humane society.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- 100 gather on Beeline to protest Banner employee vaccine mandate
- Audition for Missoula Children’s Theatre
- Arizona ranks 48th in quality of schools
- New flag for all to enjoy
- Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake visits Pine
- 2021 official Rodeo Kickoff Steak Fry & Concert
- Man finds success with forum on KMOG radio
- YouTube inspires teens to tackle hike
- Real estate continues to boom in Rim Country
- Two men arrested after high-speed pursuit
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!