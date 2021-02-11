Wanda Maxine Griffith, 89, Payson (Gisela), AZ died peacefully on February 8, 2021 at her home with Hospice Care.
She was born on February 21, 1931 in Claremore, OK, the daughter of Ely and Charlie Ann White. She moved to AZ when she was only 4 years old. She met her husband while she was still in high school and married him the winter after graduating. They were married 60 years, separated by his death in 2010.
Maxine was an active member of the Tonto Valley Bible Church in Gisela, where Howard was the pioneering pastor. She had a passion for Christ, music, and children and her ministry to others was part of her daily routine.
She is survived by her three sons, Keith (wife Linda), Duane, and Wade; brother, Lester White; sister, Beatrice Giffen; grandsons Evan (wife Samantha), Kevin; three great-grandchildren, and many loving nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Howard; brothers Dallas White, Coy White; and her parents.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 13 at Tonto Valley Bible Church in Gisela at 1:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!