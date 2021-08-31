Wayne Brett Sessions, born January 28, 1963, has returned to our Lord Jesus on August 18, 2021. He is survived by his mother Pat and brother Troy, his children Nicole (Todd), Brett (Amber), Dalton (Kayla), grandchildren Calab, Lily, Leah, Cali Rose, Steven Roy, and Rebeka. Wayne was preceded in death by his father Steve (Ab) Sessions. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Hospice Compassus or your favorite charity. There are no services being planned at this time.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Gila County seeks to convince new mothers to breastfeed
- ADOT: ATV use on highway shoulders illegal
- Experience the auction at the Northern Gila County Fair
- Supervisors approve tax rates for special districts
- Bust by Tonto Apache Police nets $1.5 million in drugs
- Man finds courage to live dream
- Pine Provisions Dahlings’ third Pine restaurant
- Black bear-y pie: Going blackberry picking in Rim Country
- Clogged culvert? Call the town
- Fees proposed for popular day-use sites
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!