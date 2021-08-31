Wayne Brett Sessions

Wayne Brett Sessions, born January 28, 1963, has returned to our Lord Jesus on August 18, 2021. He is survived by his mother Pat and brother Troy, his children Nicole (Todd), Brett (Amber), Dalton (Kayla), grandchildren Calab, Lily, Leah, Cali Rose, Steven Roy, and Rebeka. Wayne was preceded in death by his father Steve (Ab) Sessions. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Hospice Compassus or your favorite charity. There are no services being planned at this time.

