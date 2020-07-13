Willene Smith, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at the Ryan House, Phoenix, AZ. She was born December 29, 1933 in Phoenix, Arizona to Bill and Margie Ann Payne and Sister Sharon Kay Johns (Doug), who preceded her in death in 2008. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1952. She also attended ASU. Willene worked with her father at Payne Construction Company from which she retired in 1972.
Willene married her longtime friend and love, Walt Smith on Valentine’s Day, 1963. Walt preceded her in death in 2017. They were together for 53 years.
Willene lived for 25 years in the Pine/Strawberry area where she and Walt were active on several different boards and involved in the coordination of the Northern Gila County Fair. Willene also volunteered with the Pine Senior Center Thrift Store as a bookkeeper. Willene was an avid quilter and was President of the Arizona Quilters Guild. She was involved with several quilting guilds throughout the years to include the Strawberry Patchers and the DPS Quilt Angels. She organized and coordinated with many of her quilter friends and made over 6,000 quilts for the Department of Public Safety. These quilts were put into every DPS Trooper vehicle in the State of Arizona. The “Trauma Quilts” were intended to provide Care, Comfort and Warmth for motorists and other emergency responders that saw the need during their duties. She was proudly inducted into the Quilters Hall of Fame in 2012.
Mom was a people person, with a glowing charismatic personality. She loved a great conversation and was knowledgeable on many different subjects and could give you an answer that referenced many topics.
Willene resided at the Beatitudes at the time of her death and cherished the many friends that she acquired there. She loved to play Mah Jongg and looked forward to playing weekly. She was grateful to the care and love she received while being a resident at the Beatitudes.
Willene was lucky to have lived an adventurous and full life surrounded by her friends and family; her children Bill Hansen (Donna) of Gold Canyon, AZ and her daughter, Sharlene Helgerson (Mike) of Phoenix, AZ. Her grandchildren Matthew Siggins (Keeley) and great-great-grandson Evan (the love of her life, Evan brought much joy to Mom), her granddaughter Stephanie Siggins all from the Phoenix area. Also, grandson Clint Hansen who preceded her in death in 1995. Nephews, Shane Johns (Utah) and Landon Johns (Mesa).
With special thanks and appreciation to the following amazing caregivers; Beatitudes At Home staff namely Ameenah and Neshoni, as well as Hospice of the Valley and the Ryan House staff. Also, to Katie and Ron Calderon for the love and selfless giving beyond friendship, your kindness and compassion to our Mother will be forever remembered.
In memory of our mother, for those who wish to make a contribution in lieu of flowers, we have chosen Hospice of the Valley.
